Landfill fire could impact wait times at Anderson County trash centers

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A fire that broke out at Chestnut Ridge Landfill Friday morning could impact Anderson County's trash drop-off centers, according to a spokesperson from the Anderson County government.

The landfill, operated by Waste Connections, is limiting access for drop-offs to two trucks at a time due to the fire, Anderson County Solid Waste Management said. The wait could cause delays in dumpsters returning to convenience centers for re-use.

When full, trash dumpsters from the convenience centers are picked up and taken to the landfill for disposal.

The public is asked to be patient if there are delays at the local convenience centers over the next couple of days.