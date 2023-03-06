Lane closures on Colier Drive in Sevierville for bridge repair

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — Drivers in Sevierville can expect lane closures on Collier Drive due to bridge maintenance according to the City of Sevierville.
In a release, it said both eastbound and westbound traffic of Collier Drive would be reduced to one lane in the area between Ridge Road and Veterans Boulevard. Crews will be repairing and maintaining the bridge spanning Middle Creek.
The City of Sevierville said to expect short-term delays, especially during heavier traffic. The release said work should be completed by the end of the day on Friday, March 10.