Lane closures on Colier Drive in Sevierville for bridge repair

City of Sevierville said repair and maintenance work will start on Monday on the bridge spanning Middle Creek.

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — Drivers in Sevierville can expect lane closures on Collier Drive due to bridge maintenance according to the City of Sevierville.

In a release, it said both eastbound and westbound traffic of Collier Drive would be reduced to one lane in the area between Ridge Road and Veterans Boulevard. Crews will be repairing and maintaining the bridge spanning Middle Creek.