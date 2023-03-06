x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Lane closures on Colier Drive in Sevierville for bridge repair

City of Sevierville said repair and maintenance work will start on Monday on the bridge spanning Middle Creek.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
The road cones and lit sign indicate road work ahead. No identifiable commerical signs, cars are in a distance out of focus. Copy space to left of sign.

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — Drivers in Sevierville can expect lane closures on Collier Drive due to bridge maintenance according to the City of Sevierville.

In a release, it said both eastbound and westbound traffic of Collier Drive would be reduced to one lane in the area between Ridge Road and Veterans Boulevard. Crews will be repairing and maintaining the bridge spanning Middle Creek.

The City of Sevierville said to expect short-term delays, especially during heavier traffic. The release said work should be completed by the end of the day on Friday, March 10.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Some summer-time activities in East Tennessee for kids

Before You Leave, Check This Out