Horses safe after large barn catches fire in Blount Co. off Sevierville Road

The Blount Co. Sheriff's Office said some horses were in the barn at the time, but were able to get out safely. Deputies are investigating the cause of the fire.

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — The Blount County Sheriff's Office said no one was hurt after a large barn caught on fire Friday night off Sevierville Road.

According to the BCSO, fire crews with the Blount County Fire Department were able to put most of the fire out by 10:30 p.m.

Authorities said there were some horses inside the barn, but the animals were able to get out safely. No people or animals were injured.

The BCSO said there was quite a bit of farm equipment inside the barn as well. The BCSO said it could not confirm the specific address or damages from the fire yet.

The sheriff's office is investigating to determine what caused the fire.