KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A large plume of black smoke can be seen across most of Knoxville.

There is a large fire in a building on Hancock Street, which is located in the Lincoln Park neighborhood in North Knoxville. It appears to be on the property of Fort Loudon Waste and Recycling.

The Knoxville Fire Department is on the scene.

We have multiple crews on scene and will update the story as we get more information.