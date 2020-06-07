Last major building ready for demolition at East Tennessee Technology Park

Building K-1600 sits in the center of what used to be the K-25 building, which was part of the Manhattan Project National Historic Park.

OAK RIDGE, Tenn — A former test and demonstration facility for uranium enrichment is ready to be demolished.

The 42,000 square foot facility, also known as K-1600, is located at the East Tennessee Technology Park (ETTP) in Oak Ridge, Tenn.

Crews have been working to deactivate the building, which means it had to be "cold and dark" so they had to disconnect all of its utilities and install temporary utilities such as electrical power, as well as remove asbestos and waste.

Oak Ridge's Environmental Management program has torn down nearly 13 million square feet of facilities and transferred more than 1,200 acres of land for economic development.

Additionally, the program has placed more than 3,000 acres for conservation and community recreational use.

According to a release, more than 100 acres will be used for historic preservation efforts at ETTP.

The release also stated demolition will take place this summer.