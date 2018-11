Jefferson County — A two-car crash killed a man in Jefferson County last night.

James Fowler, 40, of White Pine was traveling west bound on US Highway 11E in New Market when a truck pulled out onto the highway going west. Fowler's vehicle struck that truck from behind.

He was killed.

The driver of that second vehicle, Ronald Williams, 56, of Strawberry Plains, was uninjured.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash.

