The latest campaign ads in Tennessee's highly watched Senate race focus on sexual harassment as the two campaigns enter the final stretch.

"It's shameful, deceitful, buried: sexual harassment," a narrator says in one ad paid for by the National Republican Senate Committee attacking Phil Bredesen.

The Bredesen campaign responded with an ad of their own, which starts out by directly refuting the attack.

"Marsha Blackburn's attack ad is just a lie. Another lie," two women in the ad state.

The ads deal with Phil Bredesen's handling of sexual harassment allegations in his administration while he was governor.

"Sexual harassment cases skyrocketed under his watch," the ad attacking Bredesen states.

An Associated Press review found that by the end of 2005, the number of harassment claims was on track to double from the year before. We don't know the exact reason, but Bredesen has said it is because more people were reporting the harassment.

At least one person in Bredesen's office was demoted after sexual harassment claims were investigated.

In 2004, Bredesen instituted workplace harassment training across all state offices.

In response to the attack ad, the Bredesen campaign released their ad saying the former Governor has always had zero tolerance for harassment.

"Governor Bredesen has always had zero tolerance for sexual harassment. Zero. Zero," the ad states. According to the Bredesen campaign, the ad features Former Bredesen administration officials speaking out against the ad.

The ad attacking Bredesen also claims that his administration shredded notes in sexual harassment cases.

"So what did Bredesen's administration do? Shredded the evidence," the attack ad claims.

In their ad, the Bredesen campaign says any shredding was done to protect victims of harassment so that their names would not be released to the public.

"The only shredding was to protect the privacy of the victims of sexual harassment," the ad states.

In 2006, Bredesen ordered that the state government stop shredding notes to protect victims' identities in exchange for a commitment by news organizations to withhold victims' names.

It is now up to voters to decide who they want to represent them in congress.

Both candidates view East Tennessee as an important part of the state ahead of election day. Marsha Blackburn campaigned here last week and Phil Bredesen is in town on Wednesday.

