KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Dozens of families washed their laundry for free thanks to Laundry Love Knoxville volunteers.

The group hosted an event at Bluewater Laundry as part of the program's monthly events for families who need help with expenses.

Families get to bring up to three loads of laundry to wash and dry. They receive quarters and detergent, and the event also provides meals.

The organization aims to help low income families so they don't have to choose between paying rent and having clean clothes.

"When families are struggling financially, laundry is a priority that gets pushed down the list and ends up going undone," event organizer Garland Pope said.

"I don't have a washing machine, so it helps me out a whole lot," Mary Davis said.

The events happen each month on the first Tuesday of the month from 5-8 p.m. at The Wash House at 8035 Kingston Pike in Knoxville, and on the third Thursday of the month from 4-8 p.m. at Bluewater Laundry at 3721 North Broadway.