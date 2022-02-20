Lawmakers to honor Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss by naming portion of a road after him

A bill is in the works that will name a portion of Tazewell Pike after Sgt. Knauss.

CORRYTON, Tenn. — A bill honoring the late sergeant Ryan Knauss continues to move forward in the state legislature.

The 23-year-old Gibbs High School graduate was one of 13 U.S. service members killed in action while evacuating Afghanistan back in August. A proposed bill would designate a section of Tazewell Pike in Knox County to be renamed after him.

"Sergeant Knauss was and is a true hero. I mean, he gave his life protecting us and protecting others trying to get folks out of Afghanistan in the evacuation," said State Sen. Becky Duncan Massey, R - Knoxville.

Massey is the state Senate sponsor and Representative Dave Wright, R-Corryton, is behind the bill.

"This is just one way that we as Tennesseans can honor him," Massey said.

The senator said the memorial would begin at the intersection of Tazewell Pike with Henegar Rd. and end at the intersection at Gibbs Rd. The bill went through the Senate Transportation Committee last week. It will go through the House Transportation Committee this upcoming week.

Sen. Massey said she believes the bill will pass quickly and unanimously.

"This is like a no-brainer. Everybody will be very supportive of it," Massey said.

Sen. Massey said once the bill goes through the House Transportation Committee, it is set to reach the Senate and House floors next.