Lawsuit against TVA and Jacobs Engineering after coal ash cleanup dismissed Wednesday

Officials said that a federal court in Knoxville dismissed the lawsuit filed against TVA and Jacobs Engineering alleging they downplayed the dangers of coal ash.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A federal court dismissed a lawsuit against the Tennessee Valley Authority and Jacobs Engineering on Wednesday. Officials said the court found allegations against them were either deficient or barred by the statute of limitations

Workers said they got sick and that some died after cleaning up a liquid coal ash spill. TVA chose Jacobs Engineering to hire workers to clean up the spill. Cleaning up the disaster cost TVA more than $1 billion, according to officials.

A holding cell at the TVA Kingston steam plant containing liquid coal ash collapsed in 2008, spreading slurry across hundreds of surrounding acres. Coal ash contains toxic substances including arsenic.

"Due to (TVA's and Jacobs') actions ... the entire Roane County community was harmed beyond what would have occurred if a competent and responsible remediator was performing the tasks required with integrity and efficiency, and without the callous and negligent, if not reckless, malicious or intentional disregard for human health and life employed by the defendants," the lawsuit stated.

The workers or their families also allege Jacobs Engineering downplayed dangers of coal ash exposure and prevented them from taking steps to protect themselves. Jacobs has denied the allegations.