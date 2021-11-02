Lawsuit: Man seeking $1 million, alleging Sevier Co. deputies used excessive force during wrongful arrest

The incident was reported on Walker Trail in Sevier County on February 8, 2020.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — A lawsuit against the Sevier County Sheriff's Department, Sevier County, and six deputies is seeking $1 million in damages, alleging that the "use of unreasonable and excessive force' was applied during an arrest of a man on February 8, 2020.

According to the lawsuit, Franklin Dee Copeland Jr., of Cumberland County, alleged that six deputies of the Sevier County Sheriff's Department violated the laws of Tennessee, in both individual and collective ways.

The lawsuit names Sevier County, Sevier County Sheriff's Department, and six deputies: Parker Zaitz, Deputy John Doe A, Deputy John Doe B, Deputy John Doe C, Deputy John Doe D, and Deputy John Doe E.

On February 8, 2020, the lawsuit claims the six deputies involved responded to a "false report of an attempted robbery" on Walker Trail in Sevier County.

During the incident, deputies conducted a search, a seizure, and an arrest. Copeland alleges the six deputies "willfully and wantonly" beat and battered him, throwing him to the ground -- saying "these Defendants knew, or should have known, that such conduct posed an unreasonable risk that would likely cause serious bodily injury to the Plaintiff."

The incident was reported on Walker Trail in Sevier County on February 8, 2020.

Copeland said the conduct of all six deputies was "unjustified, unreasonable and grossly disproportionate. The "use of excessive and unreasonable force" was applied by deputies during his arrest, Copeland said.

During the incident, Copeland alleged that he was "wrongfully battered, unlawfully seized and detained against his will."

The lawsuit adds that Copeland suffered physical and emotional injuries and expenses.

Copeland was not acting with harm toward anyone, including deputies, according to the lawsuit.

Copeland may be awarded compensatory damages and punitive damages, both in the amount of $500,000.

The Eastern District of Tennessee is handling the case.