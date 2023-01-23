Lawsuit says Pigeon Forge hotel repeatedly did not pay employees and hired children

The lawsuit claims that a hotel in Pigeon Forge repeatedly did not pay its employees and hired children. It said two of them were under 12 years old.

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — A lawsuit filed on Jan. 17 claims that a hotel company in Pigeon Forge violated several labor laws.

The lawsuit said Pigeon Forge Hospitality, LLC is operated by Nimesh Patel. The company has the same address as the Comfort Suites Mountain Mile Area in Pigeon Forge.

The lawsuit said Patel and the company repeatedly failed to pay its employees since at least June 2019. It also said they made employees work longer than 40 hours per week without paying overtime for it, and they did not keep up adequate and accurate records of people employed in the company.

Since March 2021, they said the company employed children as well, with two minors under 12 years old. They also said they employed a 15-year-old and made them work in "non-excepted baking and cooking activities," which they said was particularly hazardous for minors.

The lawsuit was filed by the U.S. Department of Labor and they said the company owed wages to six employees. They asked for the company to pay back wages to its employees as well as an additional amount for damages.