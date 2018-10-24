The lawyer at the center of the Netflix series "The Staircase" is in Knoxville for a talk Thursday night at the Bijou Theater.

David Rudolf is the defense attorney for Michael Peterson. His discussion at the the Bijou will include specific details about the Netflix series and the case.

It includes his decision on whether to let the filmmakers follow him, his client and their preparation for the trial, and the most contentious issues and evidence in the case.

"What really jumped out to me was that in this case, as in lots of cases, you had a rush to judgment by the police. The police walked in the house, they saw all the blood at the bottom of the staircase, they decided it was a murder within 30 minutes and then everything after that was designed to prove a murder as opposed to really investigating what happened, and that is a real problem in our criminal justice system," Rudolf said.

The event is Wednesday night at the Bijou.

