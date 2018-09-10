Knoxville — After years of neglect and months in the shelter, Layla has a new home.

7-year-old Layla was Young-Williams Animal Center's longest standing resident. She had been there since May, slowly healing from a lifetime outside, dealing with untreated flea allergies that left her with scar tissue instead of fur.

Her medical needs were expensive, but YWAC used donations to treat her, and other animals like Layla.

Her fur started growing back, she had surgery to fix a problem with her eyes, and through it all, never lost her sweet personality.'

In years past, animals in Layla's condition probably wouldn't have lived this long at an animal shelter, but YWAC is working hard to achieve no-kill status, which allows time for homeless pets to find the right home.

Congrats to Layla and her new family!

