Lenoir City High School removes head football coach due to 'unprofessional conduct'

Lenoir City Schools said Mike Zeller will take over as the interim head coach for the 2023 football season.

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. — Lenoir City High School said they removed their head football coach on Thursday, after learning about "unprofessional conduct."

They said Gary Duggar was removed from all teaching and coaching responsibilities at Lenoir City High School. According to a release, Mike Zeller will take over as the interim head coach for the 2023 football season.

They said due to a TSSAA dead period, they could not arrange a meeting with players on Thursday. However, they said a meeting would be held with coaches and players on July 10.

Additional information about that meeting, or information regarding Duggar's "unprofessional conduct," was not immediately available.