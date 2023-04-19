LCSO: Deputies recapture inmate that escaped hospital

Loudon County Sheriff's Office said Brandon Deaton was arrested Tuesday night after a car chase. He later tried to escape a hospital where he was being treated.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — According to the Loudon County Sheriff's Office, deputies recaptured a man after he attempted his second escape attempt at a hospital in Knoxville.

LCSO said on Tuesday evening, deputies pulled over Brandon Deaton on Tellico Parkway for a registration violation. Deputies found Deaton had multiple outstanding warrants, including violation of probation and felony failure to appear on aggravated assault. Deaton fled in his car, leading to a pursuit with police.

LCSO said Deaton purposefully crashed his car in an attempt to escape police. Deaton sustained some injuries from the crash and was taken to Tennova Medical Center for treatment.

On Wednesday around noon, Deaton escaped from Tennova Medical Center on foot. Deaton was quickly recaptured by Loudon County and Knox County deputies.