LCSO: Fatal traffic crash on Tellico Parkway causes lane closures

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — Loudon County Sheriff's Office deputies and Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a fatal two-car crash, according to a Facebook post from LCSO.

The crash happened on State Route 444 (Tellico Parkway) near the Clear Creek Boat Ramp, said LCSO.

At this time, all lanes of Tellico Parkway are closed while troopers complete their crash investigation, LCSO said.

LCSO said that people should expect delays in the area and use alternate routes if possible.