LCSO: Fire breaks out at Tanasi Clubhouse in Tellico Village

No injuries were reported thanks to a quick evacuation, according to LCSO.

TELLICO VILLAGE, Tenn. — A fire destroyed a popular golf destination's clubhouse around 4:44 p.m., according to the Loudon County Sheriff's Office. It is believed to have started in the kitchen.

Tanasi Country Club's main building caught fire and is a total loss according to fire officials on the scene. The fire spread quickly, engulfing the entire property, according to LCSO.

A quick evacuation of the premises is credited to no injuries.

Sad sad day at Tanasi! Thankfully everyone got out and no one was hurt. Big thanks to the first responders from multiple districts. pic.twitter.com/DfGh3HE4Xo — Tanasi Golf (@Tanasigolf) August 27, 2022

"At this time we are investigating the fire and believe it to be a result of a kitchen fire," said Chief Deputy Jimmy Davis. "While the building is a total loss, we are thankful that all those inside were evacuated quickly and no loss life occurred."

Several different local fire agencies responded to the fire to assist Tellico Village Fire Department, said LCSO.