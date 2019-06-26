A Loudon County Sheriff's Office K-9 is better protected after receiving a special donation.

K-9 Dante and his handler, Sergeant Chris Hutchens, received a special ballistic vest designed for dogs that's bullet-resistant.

The vest was donated from Liberty Security Systems and Justin and Breanna Parsons. The LCSO said Justin serves in the U.S. Navy and began a charity to raise money to provide K-9 teams with protective vests.

To date, the LCSO said three of its four K-9 teams have been gifted these vests.

"Thank you, Liberty Security Systems, and the Parsons’, for your commitment to help make our K9 teams jobs a little bit safer," the LCSO said.

