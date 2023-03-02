LCSO warns of scammer pretending to be fallen sergeant

The Loudon County Sheriff's Office said deputies have gotten multiple reports of someone posing as Sgt. Chris Jenkins on dating apps. Jenkins died on Feb. 3, 2022.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Loudon County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of a scam that involves someone pretending to be a fallen LCSO sergeant.

Deputies have gotten multiple reports of someone posing as Sgt. Chris Jenkins on dating apps. Jenkins died on Feb. 3, 2022, after a truck driver under the influence hit him on I-75.

LCSO said the scam is targeting people from other states that have engaged in private conversations with the scammer by posing as an interested match on the app.

The scammer then identifies themselves as Jenkins, working undercover with LCSO, and threatens prosecution for various crimes if the person doesn't pay them money, according to LCSO.

"We at LCSO are disgusted that this scammer is using the name of Sergeant Jenkins in an attempt to defraud citizens," LCSO said in a post.