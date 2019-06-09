Loudon County authorities are searching Tellico Lake for a potential drowning victim.

According to the Loudon County Sheriff's Office, deputies and rescue divers are searching near the Canal Boat Ramp near the Tellico Parkway/Highway 321 intersection after being called around 9 p.m. Thursday to a report of a potential drowning.

According to deputies, a person was reportedly seen entering the water and has not been seen since.

The LCSO, Loudon County rescue dive teams, EMA, EMS and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency are on the scene.

Crews said they will release more information when it becomes available.