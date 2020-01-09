LCSO searching for two men after they left traffic stop and ran into the woods

Both men were wearing shorts and T-shirts, and one of the men appeared to be barefoot, LCSO said. If anyone has any information, call 911 immediately.

GREENBACK, Tenn. — The Loudon Co. Sheriff's Office is searching for two men after they left a traffic stop and ran into the woods just after 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Deputies, K-9 teams, and a Tennessee Highway Patrol Aviation Unit are searching in the Glendale Community Road and Fisher Road area of Greenback, Tenn.

Deputies said the two men abandoned, a white four-door Infiniti with a stolen Blount Co. license plate, at a house off fisher lane.

The deputy who initially tried to stop the car said the two men abandoned it and ran into the woods.

Both men were wearing shorts and T-shirts, and one of the men appeared to be barefoot, LCSO said.