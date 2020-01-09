LCSO searching for two men after they left traffic stop and ran into the woods

GREENBACK, Tenn. — The Loudon Co. Sheriff's Office is searching for two men after they left a traffic stop and ran into the woods just after 1 a.m. Tuesday.
Deputies, K-9 teams, and a Tennessee Highway Patrol Aviation Unit are searching in the Glendale Community Road and Fisher Road area of Greenback, Tenn.
Deputies said the two men abandoned, a white four-door Infiniti with a stolen Blount Co. license plate, at a house off fisher lane.
The deputy who initially tried to stop the car said the two men abandoned it and ran into the woods.
Both men were wearing shorts and T-shirts, and one of the men appeared to be barefoot, LCSO said.
If anyone has any information or sees the two men, LCSO said call 911 immediately. Deputies said you should not approach the men since little is known about their identities and criminal history.