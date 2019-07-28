LENOIR CITY, Tenn. — Loudon County Sheriff's Deputies and first responders are on the scene of a water rescue on Tellico Lake.

Officials said around 5:15 pm Sunday, agencies were dispatched to an area on Tellico Lake known as “The Bluffs”, a popular spot for cliff jumping, to a report of a diving accident involving a 19-year-old male.

Early reports indicated the teen was complaining of a back injury and was still in the water being assisted by good samaritans who witnessed the incident, according to LCSO.

LCSO, Priority EMS, Tellico Village Fire and London County EMA, were able to reach the swimmer and transport him to land where he was evaluated by medics. The male refused transport and declined any further medical treatment, according to responders.

LCSO said it would like to extend a special thank you to the two good samaritans: Knoxville resident Kenneth Baker, who provided first responders early access to the patient by transporting a deputy and paramedic to the scene while rescue boats were en route, and Maryville resident Brian Bresnan, who provided assistance to the injured swimmer until EMS units arrived.