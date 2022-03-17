LCSO: Teen escapes with no injuries after being trapped in truck for over an hour

Deputies said the 17-year-old was trapped inside his truck for over an hour after a rollover crash.

GREENBACK, Tenn. — Loudon County Sheriff's Office said one teen driver is safe after a rollover crash where he was trapped within his vehicle for over an hour.

Deputies said the crash happened Wednesday night. The 17-year-old driver was traveling north along State Route 95 when he lost control of the vehicle due to rainy conditions.

The truck drove off the left side of the road, down a steep embankment, overturned, and came to a stop on its top submerged in a creek.

Deputies said that no one had seen the crash and the driver was unable to call 911. A Greenback resident heard a horn blowing and called 911 to request an officer respond to the area.

LCSO and Greenback Firefighters arrived on the scene and were able to safely pull out the driver. The driver was assessed to have no injuries and was returned to his family who was on the scene.