LCSO: Woman arrested after chase in 3 counties

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Loudon County's Sheriff's office said a woman was arrested and she faces DUI and drug charges after leading deputies on a chase through three counties Thursday morning.

The chase began shortly after midnight in Loudon County and continued into Roane and Anderson Counties, LCSO said.

The sheriff's office said a purple Chevrolet Camaro was was seen speeding and swerving down Highway 70 in Loudon County.

After attempting to pull the driver over, deputies said she led them through three counties on a chase.

Deputies said they were able to perform a box-in maneuver, which allowed them to pull her over without injury or incident.

The driver, Mary Goddard, was stopped on a Y-12 property in Anderson County and she was arrested.

Goddard faces several charges including Felony Evading by Motor Vehicle, Felony Reckless Endangerment, Reckless Driving, Driving Under the Influence (3rd offense), Driving on a Revoked License for DUI, Possession of Schedule 4 Narcotics and Possession of Schedule 3 Narcotics.

Goddard's car was seized for operating a vehicle under a revoked license.

Goddard is being held at the Loudon County Detention Facility pending bond.