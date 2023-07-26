x
LCUB: Power back on after thousands of people affected by power outage in Karns area

As of around 5:30 p.m., the Lenoir City Utilities Board said 5,324 customers were without power.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Lenoir City Utilities Board said Wednesday afternoon that there was a power outage in the Karns substation, affecting thousands of customers in the Knoxville area.

They said 5,324 customers had lost power as of around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, mostly in the area surrounding Karns High School.

By 5:50 p.m. they said that number was down to around 26 customers.

Earlier in the day, the City of Oak Ridge reported a sudden power outage as well. Oak Ridge leaders said power was returned to customers by 4 p.m. They said a transmission line had fallen, causing that power outage.

Additional information about the power outage in the Karns area was not immediately available. This story will be updated when more information is available. 

There is a power outage in the Karns substation. We are working on figuring out the issue and will have more details to come.

Posted by LCUB on Wednesday, July 26, 2023

