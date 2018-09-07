About 18,000 people lost power Monday morning due to an issue with the power feed.

LCUB officials said there was an "uncontrollable and unexpected equipment failure" at the Karns substation that affected transmission from the Tennessee Valley Authority and caused the Ebenezer, Westland, Cedar Bluff and Town Center substations to lose power, as well as the Karns susbtation.

About 16,000 LCUB customers were affected by the outage. More than 14,500 are currently without power as LCUB crews work to reroute power where possible.

Officials say this should allow them to restore power to the majority of the customers, not including the Karns substation, but do not have an estimate for how long that will take.

"Unfortunately, some customers cannot be restored with these switching techniques," Matthew Fagiana, an LCUB official, said. "We have crews working as safely and quickly as possible to restore Karns substation."

KUB had about 2,000 customers affected by an issue with the power feed into the KUB system as well. Power was restored to all KUB customers around 10 a.m. Monday morning.

WBIR will update this story as more information becomes available.

© 2018 WBIR