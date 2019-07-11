MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Leaders in Maryville and Blount County will dedicate a bridge in honor of fallen officer Kenny Moats Thursday. Moats was killed in the line of duty in 2016 after responding to a domestic call.

RELATED: East TN community remembers Officer Kenny Moats

It's been three years since his death, and his family and community have continued to remember the life he lived. Officer Moats served as a Maryville Police Officer for nine years. He was 32-years-old when he died.

RELATED: Family of slain Maryville officer pleads for change as violence against law enforcement increases

Leaders will dedicate a bridge in honor of his service to the community. The bridge sits behind Heritage High School, near Riverford Road. The ceremony will begin Thursday at 2 p.m.

RELATED: Blount County community honors Maryville Officer Kenny Moats

RELATED: Foundation formed for fallen Maryville Police Officer Kenny Moats

To his colleagues in law enforcement, many call Moats a great friend and officer. But to his family, Officer Moats was so much more: a father, husband and son.

The Moats family works to keep his memory alive by launching the 'Officer Moats Foundation'. According to its website, the non-profit has given more than $18,000 to families suffering from a tragic loss and $7,000 in scholarships.