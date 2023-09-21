'It's just one tool' | Knoxville leaders discuss details of 'missing middle housing,' how it could impact community

Missing middle housing refers to types of buildings like duplexes and townhomes, and Knoxville leaders said building more could improve the supply of homes.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Community members and Knoxville leaders gathered on Thursday to discuss a type of housing that has caught the attention of developers and officials alike — "missing middle housing."

They hosted an open house meeting where people could learn more about this type of housing, and how it could impact the community. Missing middle housing usually refers to single buildings that offer multiple units for people to live in, without the complexity and large footprint of apartment buildings. It can include duplexes, triplexes and townhomes.

A recent report by Opticos Design Inc. recommended the city take steps to change zoning rules and work towards developing more buildings of this kind. It suggests they be placed in specific areas where people could easily walk and navigate, and where buildings could be easily attached to existing infrastructure.

"When you create more housing inside the city, where there's already sewer, there's already sidewalks, there's already access to transit, there's already schools and roads and infrastructure — that is more sustainable," said Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon.

Some of the community members at the meeting said they would welcome the development of duplexes and townhomes.

"In my community, there's a lot of empty houses, there are dilapidated empty lots that are just sitting there. And so, I think it'll actually be a good thing for the community and actually help development and the economy," said Tom Wheaton, who attended the open house.

Some city leaders said while they were not opposed to the development of "missing middle housing," they recognized it was also just one step in finding a solution to housing issues. Recently, rent prices have far outpaced national rates and have left people struggling to find homes. Missing middle housing is not specifically guaranteed to be affordable housing.

"It's not going to change much of Knoxville at all, because it's being done in such small areas. So this is trying to increase the stock in density so we can help more people. But like I said, it's just one tool. We need more," said Seema Singh, a city council member who attended the event.

Kincannon also said that the city's hands were tied in many ways when it came to stopping rent hikes, because of state laws.

"I just want to reiterate, you know, people have said, 'Why doesn't the city impose rental freezes?' and, you know, try to regulate the amount that landlords can increase their rent. We are prohibited by state law from doing that," Kincannon said.