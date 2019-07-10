KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Autumn is beginning -- and so is Knoxville's leaf removal season.

Brush removal season will end on Oct. 23, and leaf removal will pick up on Nov. 4. The city will keep removing leaves through February.

The city said the Public Service Department will visit each city neighborhood several times this winter to remove leaves via vacuum truck. The department will also remove brush and debris too large for the vacuum truck as resources allow.

You can enter your street name here to find your neighborhood's next leaf removal date. The city will pick up leaves sometime during the week of the date shown for your neighborhood, so leave them out by Monday of that week.

