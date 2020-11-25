Leanne Morgan to host virtual cooking class for Make-A-Wish East Tennessee

Participants will get a list of ingredients in advance so they can cook along with the comedian on the Zoom call.

Knoxville comedian Leanne Morgan is ready to provide a recipe and plenty of laughs for a good cause.

To raise money for Make-A-Wish East Tennessee, Morgan will host a virtual cooking class on December 13 from 5-7 p.m. Participants will get a list of ingredients in advance so they can cook along with the comedian on the Zoom call.

"The event will allow people to learn to cook southern dishes while also sharing time, and laughs, with Leanne," said Make-A-Wish in a press release.

The event will include a drawing where five lucky people will win a personalized prize from the comedian.



Tickets for the event are $50 and reservations can be made here.

Make-A-Wish East Tennessee grants wishes to children with critical conditions to provide hope, strength, and joy. Wishes are medicine and can help children face treatment with a renewed commitment.

Wishes also give children, their parents, and others a chance to enjoy a special time together.