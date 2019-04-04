KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — New LED streetlights are going up around Knoxville.

The city started replacing them in 2018.

City leaders said they save about $2 million in energy and maintenance costs.

The LED lights also provide environmental benefits.

"We also see an environmental benefit in the form of reduced light pollution because the new LED lights are so much more directional they don't shine outward, they shine light on the roadway where it's intended. There's also of course a big environment benefit in that we're not using as much electricity," said Erin Gill, City of Knoxville Director of Sustainability

The city hopes to have all the city streetlights replaced by June.

If you notice a problem, like a flashing light, call 311.