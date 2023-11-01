Legacy of Cumberland Co. man who died in a house fire lives on through music

One of the victims of a house fire over the holiday weekend was a member of The Obed River Band. They released some songs as a tribute to one of their band members

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. — The Obed River Band lost a member of their group over the holiday weekend, in a fatal Cumberland County house fire that killed six people. They were all members of the same family. Their names were Trent, Karen, Chris, Melissa, Bella and Ebony.

One of them was also a musician whose gentle, country-inspired grooves made people sway during performances, and whose distinctive voice echoed through the mountains.

"We had just started working on our fourth album when this tragic event with Trend happened," said one of the band members. "He and his brother were songwriters and we just clicked. We really enjoyed each other's company."

The band started around five years ago in Crossville. The album they were working on is called "Inspired" and includes two of the last songs they recorded with Trent McCoy. They said Trent wrote "When I Was Young" on it. He also performed vocals for "Son Shining on Me."

"The type of music you could bring your children to, you could invite your pastor to," said Dallas McCalister, a member of the band.

"Some is funny. We sing sad songs too. It's life, I want to say," said DeWayne Wagner, another member of the band.

The band played their last show together at Buck Creek Ranch, in Crossville. They said they are taking a break to mourn the loss of Trent McCoy.

"It'd come to the end of the show and he just couldn't wait to sing about Jesus. We'd cry and he'd sing. It was spiritual and emotional. He's going to be missed and that's just an understatement. Love him to pieces," said Wagner.

"Trent would want us to go on and we're going to do our best to do that," McCalister said.