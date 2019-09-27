KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Legacy Parks announced a new partnership at its annual luncheon with Johnson University to open up additional access points of the French Broad River.

One of the access points will be located near the university's campus.

"To be able to have those enter rules of access where, you and I, and sort of general paddlers can get on the river and not have to spend the whole day on the river really allows people to enjoy the French Broad in a way they have not been able to in the past," said Carol Evans Executive Director of Legacy Park Foundation.

Evans said the French Broad River is the third oldest river in the world.

Additionally, Legacy Parks announced plans to create a new memorial park for veterans.

The park will overlook the French Broad River and the East Tennessee Veteran's Cemetery.

"It's really for them [veterans] to have their celebrations and commemorations and a spectacular view overlooking the Veteran's Cemetery," Evans said.

Evans said the additional river access will allow more people to experience the river.

"Being able to get on the river, we sort of think of it as our back door way to protecting the river," said Evans. "We think the more people experience it, care about it, they'll take care of it."

