KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville's Urban Wilderness now has three new support stations for people to grab a water refill or maybe tune of their bike.

Legacy Parks Foundation cut the ribbon on three support stations -- providing water stations and one bike tune-up station for trail users at strategic locations.

Those stations are located at Anderson School, View Park Drive, and Island Home Park.

Legacy Parks received $10,000 from REI, which funded the purchase and installation of the stations -- which they say will make it easier for anyone to enjoy the Urban Wilderness area.

“With the increasing number of first-time users - those often unfamiliar with the preparation needed for a good trail experience – these water and repair stations will help ensure a good first experience and return visit,” said Carol Evans, executive director of Legacy Parks Foundation.