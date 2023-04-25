Legacy Parks Foundation breaks ground on park meant to bring generations together

The "Intergenerational Playspace" is being built at Beverly Park and will feature therapeutic, rehabilitative and nature activities for anyone who wants to play.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Legacy Parks Foundation broke ground on the future site a playground meant to help facilitate positive relationships between generations.

They named it the "Intergenerational Playspace" and will be built at Beverly Park. They said parks of similar concepts already exist across the county, but the Intergenerational Playspace will be the first of its kind in Knox County.

Organizers said it will have therapeutic, rehabilitative, nature and play activities for anyone to enjoy. Plans for the park include a covered pavilion and accessible parking. It also shows that a landscaped area is being planned to separate different activity zones in the central play area.

The play area will be surrounded by benches and a music play area with a shade covering at the end. A small, soft rubber track will be in the play space with an inner ring dedicated to a play space and rehabilitation activities.

The park's new walking trail leads to a butterfly garden and meadow habitat and wraps around the central play space, as well as a "ShadowPlay Tri-Runner," giving kids a chance to swing around above soft ground.

The park is being built through a $150,000 grant from the Trinity Health Foundation of East Tennessee that was awarded in 2022. They also received an additional $20,000 from Humana to help build it, as well as a $25,000 commitment from the Siddiqi Foundation to buy music equipment.

"The intent of the design is to create a place for generations to interact through activity, to stimulate the brain, body and the senses with a variety of physical, visual, audible, and cognitive experiences for all generations, and to take full advantage of all the benefits of being outdoors," they say on their website.