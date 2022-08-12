LEGO artists to build dreams during fan convention in downtown Knoxville

The LEGO Fan Convention starts on Saturday and will feature more than 40 landmarks built with LEGO, and original paintings built entirely from LEGO blocks.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Over the weekend, kids and kids-at-heart will have a chance to see some incredible LEGO creations during a fan convention in Knoxville.

The LEGO BrickUniverse will be in the World's Fair Park Exhibition Hall on Saturday and Sunday. It includes massive LEGO displays of more than 40 world landmarks, including original paintings made entirely out of LEGO blocks.

There will also be castles, trains and cities built entirely out of LEGO blocks. Artists using the iconic and nostalgic block will also be at the event, giving insight into how they make art using LEGO.

There will be LEGO creations of Mount Rushmore, Notre-Dame de Paris, the Golden Gate Bridge and even Atlantis. Batman fans may also recognize Joker's Funhouse, and Star Wars fans may notice the Death Star.