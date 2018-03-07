A family in Lenoir City lost their German Shepherd after a fireworks display scared it off.

The White family considers their dog, Kane, a part of the family. So when they he took off during the show they were scared they would never see him again.

"The kids love him. He is part of the family," Andrew White said.

White said he thought he knew his dog better and the loud noises wouldn't startle him.

"I thought he was going to be okay because I do a lot of hunting and he's been around guns," White said.

Once the dog started hearing the loud booms, he ripped the leash out of his owner's hand and took off.

"By the fourth one, he's out of his harness and he's running," White said.

The White family said they did all that they could, but they had no luck. Kane was missing now for two days.

Shelter animal caretakers said this happens every year.

"Even if a dog isn't scared of loud noises a dog can get scared by fireworks. The 4th of July is the worst day for us to get dogs in or the day after the 4th," Leah Richmond, with the Loudon County Animal Shelter, said.

Meanwhile, the White family continued to search.

"Sitting there and not seeing him in the kennel was really rough," White said.

Luckily, Kane had been taken in by a local church and the family was reunited.

"I let my emotions out then and I hugged him for I don't know how long," White said.

Experts suggest keeping your dog inside with the TV on as a distraction, making sure there is no way for them to escape and making the home as comfortable as possible.

Some advice that Andrew White learned the hard way is to never take your dog to a firework display.

"My advice is do not do it. That was probably one of the worst decisions I've made in my life," White said.

Here are more tips to keeping your dog safe and comfortable.

