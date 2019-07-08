LOUDON, Tenn. — Where there once stood a set of old buildings near the old Bacon Creamery, now sits piles and piles of old bricks. But for Joe and Carolyn Purdy, it is the first chapter of their East Tennessee fairytale.

"He worked at one end, I worked at this end and he picked me up because we worked three to 11," Carolyn said.

Outside that building is where they met over 50 years ago.

"About 64 I guess," she said.

Two years later on a hot summer day, they got married.

"The always shut down the week of the 4th so we got married, 1966."

July 1 marked 53 years together and 55 years since the meeting.

"At our age, you see a lot of buildings like this and it is really special to us," Carolyn said.

But a phone call Tuesday morning would put a bookmark in their story.

"Our daughter called and said the demolition started on the old creamery building," she said.

The foundation for a marriage, two kids, five grandchildren and one great grandkid would soon come down.

"Change, I'm not good with change but sometimes it happens," Carolyn said.

After hanging up the phone, Joe and Carolyn got in the car to revisit the building one last time.

"We just thought we needed to get a picture before the building was gone," she said.

Carolyn believes while her community will miss the old structure, she understands time keeps moving.

"It's a special time for a lot of people," she said. "Change happens."

Even though the place where it all began will soon disappear, the love she found there will last a lifetime.

"We place the lord at the center of our home and just being tolerant of each other I guess," she said.