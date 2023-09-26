TWRA: Angler dies after boat pulled into Fort Loudoun Dam spillway

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — Officials said a man is dead after a boat was pulled into a dam spillway Tuesday morning, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.
Two men were fishing below Fort Loudoun Dam when their boat was pulled in. Both went into the water, however, one was quickly rescued by another angler on a different boat, according to the TWRA.
The other man's body was recovered later by dam workers. His identity will be released Wednesday, the TWRA said.
Both men were wearing life jackets. The boat was recovered and taken by TWRA officers for analysis.
The incident remains under investigation.
This is not the first time a boat has been pulled into the Fort Loudoun Dam spillway. In 2020, a boat was pulled in after its engine failed. Similarly, one man died and another survived after being rescued by bystanders.