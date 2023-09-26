TWRA: Angler dies after boat pulled into Fort Loudoun Dam spillway

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said the identity of the fisherman will be released Wednesday.

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — Officials said a man is dead after a boat was pulled into a dam spillway Tuesday morning, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

Two men were fishing below Fort Loudoun Dam when their boat was pulled in. Both went into the water, however, one was quickly rescued by another angler on a different boat, according to the TWRA.

The other man's body was recovered later by dam workers. His identity will be released Wednesday, the TWRA said.

Both men were wearing life jackets. The boat was recovered and taken by TWRA officers for analysis.

The incident remains under investigation.