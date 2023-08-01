Hanon Systems bringing 600 jobs to Loudon County with new operation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Hanon Systems, a global automotive thermal solutions supplier, is opening an operation center in Loudon.
The new manufacturing presence will create 600 new jobs.
The company is investing $170 million toward the new facility in Huntingdon Park.
Once ready, the operation will supply thermal solutions for electrified mobility to carmakers in North America.
“Tennessee is at the center of the automotive industry, and Hanon Systems’ decision to invest nearly $170 million in Loudon County is a testament to Tennessee’s unmatched business climate, thriving economy and highly skilled workforce," Gov. Bill Lee said. "I thank Hanon Systems for creating 600 new jobs that will create tremendous opportunity for Tennesseans across the region."
Hanon Systems supplies powertrain cooling, fluid transport and more.