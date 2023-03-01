LCSO to host public memorial service for Sgt. Chris Jenkins one year after his death

First responders and community members are invited to the memorial, according to the Loudon County Sheriff's Office.

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Loudon County Sheriff's Office said it's hosting a memorial service for Sergeant Chris Jenkins on Friday, Feb. 3.

The service will be at the Loudon County Justice Center at 8:30 a.m. First responders and community members are invited to the memorial, according to LCSO.

Jenkins died on Feb. 3, 2022, after a truck driver under the influence hit him on Interstate 75 while he was removing a ladder that fell out of a vehicle, investigators said at the time.

The truck driver, Christopher Savannah, was charged with vehicular homicide among other charges in August 2022.