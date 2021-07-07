LCSO: Kidnapping suspect caught after manhunt

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Loudon County Sherriff's office says a man is now facing charges after a manhunt in Loudon County.
On Tuesday, July 6 at 11:23 p.m., LCSO alerted the public that officials were searching for a man believed to be a suspect in the kidnapping of an adult female.
The 40-year-old man, Sammy Stillwell, has multiple outstanding warrants out of Blount and Monroe counties, according to LCSO.
LCSO posted on Facebook early Wednesday morning at 12:18 a.m. that Stillwell had been located and is in custody and that the victim has been located.
Stillwell was transferred to the Loudon County Detention Facility and will be held pending a bond, LCSO says.
According to LCSO, Stillwell will then be transferred to both Monroe and Blount County detention facilities to face outstanding charges in each of those counties.