LCSO: Kidnapping suspect caught after manhunt

The man is suspected in kidnapping an adult woman, according to the Loudon County Sherriff's Office

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Loudon County Sherriff's office says a man is now facing charges after a manhunt in Loudon County.

On Tuesday, July 6 at 11:23 p.m., LCSO alerted the public that officials were searching for a man believed to be a suspect in the kidnapping of an adult female.

The 40-year-old man, Sammy Stillwell, has multiple outstanding warrants out of Blount and Monroe counties, according to LCSO.

LCSO posted on Facebook early Wednesday morning at 12:18 a.m. that Stillwell had been located and is in custody and that the victim has been located.

Stillwell was transferred to the Loudon County Detention Facility and will be held pending a bond, LCSO says.