Loudon Co. and Lenoir City officers train together to protect students in active shooter situations

Officers from the Loudon Co. Sheriff's Office and Lenoir City Police Department teamed up for a two-day training event to help prepare them for tactical responses.

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. — Deputies from the Loudon County Sheriff's Office teamed up with officers from the Lenoir City Police Department to train in areas of school safety that aim at better preparing them for swift and tactical responses, according to LCSO.

This two-day training event included officers from both agencies that were assigned with the task of protecting students, teachers and staff in schools throughout Loudon County during an active shooter crisis.

"While there is much attention to other communities across our country, and some failed response tactics that have taken place, there are lessons to be learned," said Chief Deputy Jimmy Davis. "Our deputies were able to refresh on modern responses and tactics to active-shooter-type situations. This training that Chief White and his staff put together at LCPD, is invaluable should we ever have to work as one team in a situation involving our schools."

According to LCSO, the topics and training covered included an overall school safety briefing, a walk-through of the school with a focus on key entry points, communication with multiple agencies, tactical room clearing, and simulation firearm training.

"We know the trust that parents place in our officers and deputies to keep their loved ones safe and continued training such as this is one of the absolute keys to success should we be called to act in an active-shooter situation," said Davis. "This is the most life-like way that we can prepare our deputies for something they could be asked to do tomorrow."