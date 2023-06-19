LCUB's new fiber broadband system goes online

Construction for LCUB's Fiber Optic Broadband began in August 2022.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Lenoir City Utilities Board fiber internet service went live on Monday.

The internet is faster than most other providers, LCUB said. They also said there would be no data caps or speed throttling. The new fiber network also uses technology that matches download and upload speeds, which can make working from home and communicating on conference calls easier.

1 Gig Fiber Broadband service starts at $65 a month. Customers who want to check when fiber internet may be available for them can use an online tool to search for their address.