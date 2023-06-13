LCSO: Human remains found on Lenoir City property

The remains appear to be "very old archeological artifacts," according to the Loudon County Sheriff's Office.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Deputies with the Loudon County Sheriff's Office are investigating human remains that were found on a Lenoir City property, according to the agency.

The home is located in the 2800 block of Martel Road. The remains were found in an outbuilding on the property, LCSO said.

"It appears at this time that the remains are very old archeological artifacts that were kept from the previous owner," LCSO said.

LCSO detectives are treating the discovery as an active investigation.