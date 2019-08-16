Dozens of people had to evacuate a Lenoir City Walmart after a bomb threat had been called in Friday evening.

According to Loudon County dispatch, Lenoir City police responded to the store off Highway 321 around 5:56 p.m.

Dispatch said people inside the Walmart were evacuated to a nearby Zaxby's restaurant.

Dispatch said police searched the store and did not find anything. Police told dispatchers they were about to clear the scene and let people back into the store.

In the past few days, there have been numerous unsubstantiated bomb threats made at Walmart stores across the country. Media outlets in North Carolina, California, Iowa and other states have reported similar incidents in the past week.