Loudon County Sheriff's Office announces memorial ride to honor Sgt. Chris Jenkins

LCSO says a memorial ride will honor the department's fallen hero on April 8.

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Loudon County Sheriff's Office is continuing to honor fallen hero, Sgt. Chris Jenkins, a year after he died on duty.

On February 11, LCSO posted on social media, announcing a memorial ride in honor of Jenkins.

The motorcycle ride is planned for Saturday, April 8. Jeeps, cars and trucks are welcome to join the ride as well.

The cost to participate in the ride is all donation based. All money raised will go to the LCSO K-9 Unit.

According to a release, staging for the ride will start at 10:30 a.m. at the Food City in Loudon on Highway 72.

The ride will end at Smoky Mountain Harley-Davidson. Once the ride ends, there will be other fundraising activities, including a silent auction.

The event is in collaboration with the HOG Dragon Chapter, The Shed, and Smoky Mountain Harley-Davidson.

If you have questions about the event, you can contact LCSOK9Memorial@gmail.com.