LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Loudon Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing teenager.

Teagan Daughtery, 15, left his home without permission around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, according to the LPD.

He was riding a black bicycle with green wheels, the LPD said.