Loudon Police practice response for active shooter situations in high school

"God forbid an active shooter situation was to occur, we're training and being as prepared for that as possible," the police chief said.

LOUDON, Tenn. — On Monday evening, officers with Loudon Police Department, and other first responder agencies ran through active shooter scenarios at Loudon High School.

It's a training they do every year; however, this year the training hits closer to home.

Just a few weeks ago, three children and three adults were shot in a private school in Nashville. It's a reminder to first responders that these situations could happen anywhere, at any time.

"Unfortunately, we have kind of a crisis and in our society right now in America, so it's very, very important that our law enforcement agencies across the country are prepared and ready for an active shooter situation to occur," said Loudon Deputy Police Chief Samuel Harrison.

He said the last few weeks have reinforced the importance of preparation. The quicker police are able to de-escalate the situation or eliminate the threat, the more lives can be spared.

"Today we're going to be working with an ALERRT training, which is the advanced law enforcement rapid response to active shooter situations. We spent some weeks last week we spent some time in the classroom. And so today, we're gonna do some hands-on training," Harrison said.

The training included learning how to use shields in active shooter situations. They also practiced going down hallways at sets of two and four. The goal is to find the active shooter.

"If we have something happen in our school, we're gonna we're gonna get inside that school and try and eliminate the threat," said Mike Brubaker, the chief with Loudon Fire Department.

The simulation even had community members acting as potential victims, and the County Mayor Buddy Bradshaw acting as the threat (shooter).

"It's a great training," Bradshaw said. "People don't think about this happening at a local school.. until it happens at a local school. I'm just glad I can do my part to help out with this training."

This training is one Harrison hopes his officers never have to use. He hopes the Loudon community of just 6,000 people won't experience a threat of that magnitude. But, if it ever does, they're ready.